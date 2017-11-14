Grant Gustin, Chris Wood Add Their Support to the Women of the ‘Arrow’-verse

0

In the wake of Maureen Ryan’s Variety story where 19 people came forward with sexual harassment allegations against Arrow-verse EP Andrew Kreisberg, many of the show’s stars are speaking out. Kreisberg has since been suspended from the productions, where he has credits on Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow. Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist, Arrow‘s Emily Bett Rickards, and Legends‘ Caity Lotz all spoke out via social media over the weekend, but their male co-stars were conspicuously silent. Then yesterday, Arrow‘s Stephen Amell made a video statement which was followed by The Flash star Grant Gustin making his statement on Instagram, followed by Supergirl‘s Chris Wood adding his support on Twitter.

In his remarks, Gustin mentioned not knowing what to say, except that he stands in support of the women who are speaking out. It’s vague, sure, but it’s something:

Chris Wood is a little more pointed in his statement, and really goes after those in power who are pretending like they didn’t know these things were taking place:

An incredible amount of love and respect for every person who has been brave enough to speak out. I stand with you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/O600GmrBsS — Chris Wood (@ChristophrWood) November 14, 2017

It’s good to see these men speaking out, and hopefully, this will actually cause some real change to take place on these shows and beyond. But in the meantime, the fallout from Kreisberg has tainted an entire TV universe, since all of the shows and EPs are so closely connected. And as we’ve seen elsewhere since the Harvey Weinstein news first broke, this is unlikely to be the end of those in power being called out. What comes next is anybody’s guess.