‘Gravity Falls’ Creator Alex Hirsch to Redub Louis C.K.’s Character

If there’s one property out there that really puts in the legwork to keep in touch with their rabid fanbase, it’s Disney and Alex Hirsch‘s animated series, Gravity Falls. It’s with that in mind that the fan-favorite series has opted to redub Louis C.K.‘s character in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against the Golden Globe-nominated comedian. Disney’s decision follows on the heels of HBO’s similar move back in early November. Hirsch is now credited as the voice of The Horrifying Sweaty One-Armed Monstrosity. Indeed.

THR reports that the 2015 and 2016 episodes of Gravity Falls, titled “Weirdmageddon: Part 1″ and “Weirdmageddon: Part 3″ respectively, have been redubbed and those new versions are now on Disney XD’s upcoming schedule the world over. A Disney Channel spokesperson confirmed the news, saying:

“The role was rerecorded approximately one month ago and new versions of three episodes are now on the Disney XD schedule around the world, series creator and executive producer Alex Hirsch is now credited as playing the character.”

Here’s a really unfortunate example of Louis C.K.’s character, The Horrifying Sweaty One-Armed Monstrosity:

And here’s the redub … which is still weird, but for Gravity Falls reasons and not “sexual harassment allegations” reasons:

While this is certainly a similar move to replacing Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in the live-action film, All the Money in the World, it’s a bit of an unexpected one. For one reason, animated series don’t tend to get as much attention or credit for artistic integrity and achievements, let alone acting. For another, it’s not as if C.K. appeared on screen, so one might not even know that he voiced the bizarre character at all. But the Emmy-winning Gravity Falls and Hirsch are so well connected to their fanbase–and to doing the right thing–that this move should be a refreshing one that falls in line with the show’s character and persona.

