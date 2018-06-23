This Week in Animation: ‘Gravity Falls’ Graphic Novel Teased in New Parody Toy Ad

0

‘Gravity Falls’ Graphic Novel Teased in Parody Toy Ad

Oh My Disney recently released a parody TV ad to promote the long-awaited new graphic novel Gravity Falls: Lost Legends. The hilarious promo features a fake product called “Tug-n’-Talk Shmebulock” — the most talkative and loveable stuffed gnome in Gravity Falls —and a surprise cameo by the Emmy Award-winning series creator, Alex Hirsch. The new book, out July 24th, contains four never-before-heard strange stories based in the sleepy Oregon town of Gravity Falls.

Last year, Disney released “Gravity Falls Journal 3″, which stayed on the New York Times best-seller list for almost a full year. It’s highly anticipated follow up, “Lost Legends”, will be on shelves nationwide July 24th. The new, original graphic novel features four forbidden adventures and four lost tales. Additionally, the beloved 40-episode TV series, which concluded in 2016, will be available for the first time in a complete box set, Gravity Falls: The Complete Series on the same day.

Gravity Falls: Lost Legends is the first ever Gravity Falls original graphic novel.

Here’s what you can expect from the graphic novel (via Amazon):