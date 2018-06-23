This Week in Animation: ‘Gravity Falls’ Graphic Novel Teased in New Parody Toy Ad

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!
For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Voltron:
- ‘Voltron’ Season 6 Finale Makes Some Major Sacrifices for the Good of All Realities
- ‘Voltron’ Showrunners Break Down Season 6 Plot Twists, Character Reveals, and Easter Eggs
Incredibles 2 and Pixar:
- Sophia Bush Reveals the “Incredible” Way Brad Bird Cast Her in ‘Incredibles 2′
- ‘Bao’ Director Domee Shi & Producer Becky Neiman-Cobb on Bringing the Dumpling to Life
- The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 147 – ‘Incredibles 2’ and the Future of Pixar
- Pixar Films Ranked from Worst to Best
- Amazon Studios Gets in the Robert Kirkman Game with Adult Animated ‘Invincible’ Series
- Jennifer Lee and Pete Docter to Replace John Lasseter at Disney Animation and Pixar
Other:
- Amazon Studios Gets in the Robert Kirkman Game with Adult Animated ‘Invincible’ Series
- Exclusive: ‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure’ Season 2 Premiere Clip Presents a Perilous Road
- MTV Launches New Studio to Reboot ‘Daria,’ ‘The Real World,’ ‘Aeon Flux’
‘Gravity Falls’ Graphic Novel Teased in Parody Toy Ad
Oh My Disney recently released a parody TV ad to promote the long-awaited new graphic novel Gravity Falls: Lost Legends. The hilarious promo features a fake product called “Tug-n’-Talk Shmebulock” — the most talkative and loveable stuffed gnome in Gravity Falls —and a surprise cameo by the Emmy Award-winning series creator, Alex Hirsch. The new book, out July 24th, contains four never-before-heard strange stories based in the sleepy Oregon town of Gravity Falls.
Last year, Disney released “Gravity Falls Journal 3″, which stayed on the New York Times best-seller list for almost a full year. It’s highly anticipated follow up, “Lost Legends”, will be on shelves nationwide July 24th. The new, original graphic novel features four forbidden adventures and four lost tales. Additionally, the beloved 40-episode TV series, which concluded in 2016, will be available for the first time in a complete box set, Gravity Falls: The Complete Series on the same day.
Gravity Falls: Lost Legends is the first ever Gravity Falls original graphic novel.
Here’s what you can expect from the graphic novel (via Amazon):
A collection of four all-new strange stories from the sleepy town of Gravity Falls in one original graphic novel. Written by Alex Hirsch.
Illustrated by Asaf Hanuka, Dana Terrace, Ian Worrel, Jacob Chabot, Jim Campbell, Joe Pitt, Kyle Smeallie, Meredith Gran, Mike Holmes, Priscilla Tang, Serina Hernandez, Stephanie Ramirez, and Valerie Halla.