‘The Greatest Showman’: New Trailer Takes Hugh Jackman from Scoundrel to Superstar

0

The new trailer for Fox’s upcoming musical drama The Greatest Showman knows how to push the right buttons. Rags-to-riches tale? Check. Beautiful people singing and dancing in vibrant costumes? Check. A hopeful message of “us against the world” pitting the the marginalized sideshow attractions against the established elite? Check. It’s got all the makings of a feel-good movie, and since it’s bolstered by a holiday release date, the P.T. Barnum story should be a solid performer later this year.

The fine folks at Fox also really want you to know that The Greatest Showman features the musical work of Academy Award-winning La La Land lyricists, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. So if you liked La La Land but want a little more circus-themed action, and some Hugh Jackman to go along with it, then The Greatest Showman is for you! The last time Jackman got a chance to sing on screen for a Christmas release was 2012’s Les Miserables, which opened north of $28 million in the States and went on to earn well over $440 million worldwide.

Also starring Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, Michael Gracey‘s directorial debut arrives in theaters on December 20th.

Check out the new trailer for The Greatest Showman below:

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

For more on The Greatest Showman, be sure to check out these most-recent links, followed by images and a new poster from the film: