‘Green Book’ Trailer Sends Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen on a Road Trip

0

Participant Media and Dreamworks Pictures released the first trailer for Green Book, the based-on-a-true-story drama directed by Peter Farrelly, the filmmaker’s first project outside the bounds of comedy. The film, which will premiere at TIFF 2018, is top-lined by a magnetic pair of leading men, Viggo Mortensen and recent Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali.

It’s hard to know exactly what to expect from a racially charged period piece from the director of both Dumb and Dumber and Dumb and Dumber To, but early word is that the film is fantastic. To be fair, you really can’t go wrong with this double whammy of acting talent; Ali is so charismatic his mere presence at the 2017 Academy Awards caused Warren Beatty to temporarily lose his mind, and I watched the Green Book trailer twice before I even realized Viggo Mortensen was the second character, such is his chameleon abilities.

Check out the trailer below. Green Book—which also stars Linda Cardellini, Sebastian Maniscalco, and P.J. Byrne—hits theaters November 21.

For more coverage of the upcoming 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, check out the links below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Green Book: