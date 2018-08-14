‘Green Book’ Trailer Sends Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen on a Road Trip

Participant Media and Dreamworks Pictures released the first trailer for Green Book, the based-on-a-true-story drama directed by Peter Farrelly, the filmmaker’s first project outside the bounds of comedy. The film, which will premiere at TIFF 2018, is top-lined by a magnetic pair of leading men, Viggo Mortensen and recent Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali.
It’s hard to know exactly what to expect from a racially charged period piece from the director of both Dumb and Dumber and Dumb and Dumber To, but early word is that the film is fantastic. To be fair, you really can’t go wrong with this double whammy of acting talent; Ali is so charismatic his mere presence at the 2017 Academy Awards caused Warren Beatty to temporarily lose his mind, and I watched the Green Book trailer twice before I even realized Viggo Mortensen was the second character, such is his chameleon abilities.
Check out the trailer below. Green Book—which also stars Linda Cardellini, Sebastian Maniscalco, and P.J. Byrne—hits theaters November 21.
Here’s the official synopsis for Green Book:
Academy Award® nominee Viggo Mortensen (Eastern Promises, The Lord of the Rings trilogy) and Academy Award® winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) star in Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures’ Green Book. In his foray into powerfully dramatic work as a feature director, Peter Farrelly helms the film inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line.
When Tony Lip (Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley (Ali), a world-class Black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on “The Green Book” to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans. Confronted with racism, danger—as well as unexpected humanity and humor—they are forced to set aside differences to survive and thrive on the journey of a lifetime.