0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Welcome to the 101st Episode of Collider’s Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with guests Robert Meyer Burnett, John Campea, and Jeremy Jahns. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Tuesday March 21st, 2017:

Is David Goyer directing Green Lantern Corps?

Iron Fist season one review

Sylvester Stallone and Michael Rosenbaum in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The Batman pushed release date

Bernie Wrightson (1945-2017)

Minor Mutations