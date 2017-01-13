Poll: Who Should Play Hal Jordan in ‘Green Lantern Corps’?

0

Warner Bros. recently confirmed that their plans for Green Lantern Corps gained a bit of momentum thanks to the news that the writing team of David S. Goyer and Justin Rhodes will be taking a crack at the script; Goyer is also producing alongside executive producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. With a lot of time to fill until the film’s eventual release in 2020 (which is the current target), we’ll have to be patient as information is slowly portioned out. In the meantime, we’d like to hear your thoughts on who should play the lead roles in Green Lantern Corps.

This new attempt to jumpstart the Green Lantern movie-verse is described as “Lethal Weapon in space” and, much like that famous buddy cop franchise, focuses on two Green Lanterns: Hal Jordan and John Stewart. For the uninitiated, these protectors of a given space sector are gifted with a power ring that allows them to form physical constructs based on willpower. Tyrese Gibson has lobbied to play Stewart and former-Hal Jordan Ryan Reynolds will likely never touch the property again (especially now that Deadpool is such a success), but we wanted to open the casting vote up to you, the fans.

We’ve included a number of our choices for Hal Jordan below, such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Bradley Cooper, and Zac Efron, but we’re sure you have your own opinions. Agree or disagree with us by voting for the chosen few or taking the “Someone Else” option and leaving your suggestion in the comments. If we’ve missed someone obvious, we’ll add them to the poll. Fingers crossed that whoever the actor ultimately is, he’ll have a better go of things than Reynolds & Co. did in the 2011 effort, Green Lantern.

Vote in our poll below and share your thoughts in the comments!