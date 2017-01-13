Poll: Who Should Play John Stewart in ‘Green Lantern Corps’?

0

Warner Bros. recently confirmed that their plans for Green Lantern Corps gained a bit of momentum thanks to the news that the writing team of David S. Goyer and Justin Rhodes will be taking a crack at the script; Goyer is also producing alongside executive producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. With a lot of time to fill until the film’s eventual release in 2020 (which is the current target), we’ll have to be patient as information is slowly portioned out. In the meantime, we’d like to hear your thoughts on who should play the lead roles in Green Lantern Corps.

This new attempt to jumpstart the Green Lantern movie-verse is described as “Lethal Weapon in space” and, much like that famous buddy cop franchise, focuses on two Green Lanterns: Hal Jordan and John Stewart. For the uninitiated, these protectors of a given space sector are gifted with a power ring that allows them to form physical constructs based on willpower. Tyrese Gibson has lobbied to play Stewart and former-Hal Jordan Ryan Reynolds will likely never touch the property again (especially now that Deadpool is such a success), but we wanted to open the casting vote up to you, the fans.

We’ve provided some of our own choices for the part of John Stewart, who will be making his live-action debut on the big screen in Green Lantern Corps. (Yes, we included Tyrese.) Some of them are old fan-favorites like Denzel Washington, Idris Elba, and Ernie Hudson, but there are also some relative newcomers to the zeitgeist like Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, and Sterling K. Brown. We’re sure you have your own opinion on who should play the Green Lantern veteran, so whether you agree or disagree with us, vote in the poll. If our choices don’t match up, feel free to select “Someone Else” and let us know your choice in the comments!

Take a look at the poll below: