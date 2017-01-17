Duncan Jones Thinks Green Lantern Is Dumb; Offers Better Use of Powers

0

Green Lantern is a tough character. Back in 2011, it was clear that Warner Bros. couldn’t really figure out their take on him, and while they’re now moving forward with Green Lantern Corps, which is being billed as Lethal Weapon in space, there’s still been no sign of how the character will interact with the Justice League.

Part of the issue is that his powers are fairly unlimited. He’s got a ring that can basically do anything as long as it’s charged and doesn’t come up against the color yellow. While some will argue that the ring’s true test is a matter of willpower for the one who wears it, ultimately, the ring can do just about anything, which makes Green Lantern kind of an uninteresting character.

However, Warcraft director Duncan Jones has a solution. He tweeted out the following a few days ago:

Green Lantern should be about a simple-minded jock who has to come up with imaginative, new ideas every time he uses the ring. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 13, 2017 The limit on the rings power should not be about battery life, but the need to be original every time you use it. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 13, 2017 The hook in the “dumb jock” version of Green Lantern is that he has the power, but lacks the wits to use it. Endearingly frustrating. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 13, 2017 Anyway, Im not doing Green Lantern. I think he’s dumb. Hope someone proves me wrong. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 13, 2017

Strangely enough, what Jones is describing is basically the Ryan Reynolds movie. Reynolds’ Jordan isn’t far enough into the area of dumb jock, but he keeps trying to figure out creative ways to use his ring and coming up short. Obviously, that wasn’t intentional and it was really a lack of creativity on the production side to come up with cool ways for Green Lantern to use his ring, so really what we’re stuck with is a half-measure.

That being said, Jones’ idea sounds like a great premise for a comedy if Warner Bros. really wanted to go in that direction, but it would probably anger too many fanboys who would hate to see their beloved character reduced to something so silly. It’s much better if he’s thwarted by school buses and bananas.