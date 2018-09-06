Exclusive: Gregg Sulkin Teams With His ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Co-Star for New Indie Movie

0

There’s a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion on the horizon, as Gregg Sulkin has signed on to co-star in the indie movie This Is the Year, which is being directed by his Wizards co-star and real-life best friend David Henrie.

The story follows a nebbish high schooler played by Henrie’s brother, Fear the Walking Dead star Lorenzo Henrie, who makes a last-ditch effort to win the girl of his dreams by heading out on a road trip to attend the biggest music festival of the year.

Madison Iseman plays the female lead, and Sulkin will play her current boyfriend, a narcissistic British artist. He’ll also serve as an associate producer on the movie, which David Henrie is directing from a script he co-wrote with Bug Hall and Pepe Portillo.

AMBI Group’s Monika Bacardi and Andrea Iervolino are producing with Leo Severino and the director’s father, James Henrie. Jason Weinberg is executive producing alongside Luca Riemma.

Sulkin started his acting career at the young age of 10 and he continues to make strides in Hollywood. Following Waverly Place, he landed recurring roles on Pretty Little Liars and Melissa & Joey before graduating to leading parts on MTV’s Faking It and Hulu’s Runaways, in which he plays Chase Stein. The 13-episode second season will debut on Dec. 21.

On the feature side, Sulkin starred in the well-received indie drama Affluenza, the British crime movie Anti-Social and the horror-thriller Don’t Hang Up. He also co-starred alongside Ross Lynch and Olivia Holt in the fantasy comedy Status Update, and opposite Whitmer Thomas, Megan Park and Mickey Gooch Jr. in the indie comedy Deported.

Sulkin and Henrie previously sold a pitch for a TV series called Downtown Earl to AwesomenessTV. This Is the Year marks Sulkin’s first producing credit of any kind, and signals that the handsome young actor is expanding his brand as he prepares for the next phase of his Hollywood career. He’s represented by UTA, D2 Management and attorney Gregory Slewett.