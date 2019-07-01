Animated ‘Gremlins’ Prequel Series Coming to WarnerMedia Streaming Service

0

If your air conditioner goes on the fritz, or your washing machine blows up, or your WarnerMedia streaming service conks out, there just might be Gremlins in your queue. The studio announced today that a 10-episode animated prequel series to Joe Dante‘s 1984 comedy-horror is on its way, titled Gremlins: Secret of the Mogwai. The series will be written by Tze Chun (Gotham), who will also serve as co-executive producer.

The original Gremlins introduced the Mogwai, a race of loveable furry creatures that burn under the light, multiply in water, and turn into a hideous, nasty version of themselves if you feed them after midnight. (Hopefully, the prequel series explains when “after midnight” officially ends, a detail that has infuriated me more than it probably should for 27 years.) Secrets of the Mogwai will tell the story of a young Sam Wing, the future shop owner who sells a Mogwai named Gizmo to Hoyt Axton‘s Randall Peltzer in Gremlins.

The animated series will premiere on the still-untitled streaming service alongside Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune series, the Ansel Elgort-led Tokyo Vice, and whatever J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot TV arm are up to.

Here’s the official synopsis for Gremlins: Secret of the Mogwai: