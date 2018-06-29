Greta Gerwig May Next Direct ‘Little Women’ with Streep, Stone, Ronan, and Chalamet

0

How many adaptations of Little Women can we pack into the next few years? Add another one to the list! Though PBS just aired the BBC Little Women miniseries starring Maya Hawke (and it was really good!), and another, modernized Little Women is on the horizon starring Lea Thompson and Sarah Davenport, there is apparently room for more. According to Variety, Greta Gerwig is eyeing an adaptation for Columbia Pictures, which would unite her with Lady Bird‘s Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet, as well as (potentially) Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, and Florence Pugh.

The most famous adaptation of recent years was in 1994, which starred Susan Sarandon, Winona Ryder, Christian Bale, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, and Trini Alvarado. It was a really delightful production, though one where the Jo/Laurie dynamic was so strong that poor Gabriel Byrne really didn’t have a chance. PBS’s more recent adaptation fixed that, making Jo very firm in her friendship with Laurie from the start (despite his protestations), but still, Louisa May Alcott spiting the shippers all those years ago still haunts us to this day.

While I’m definitely interested in the potential for this project (I adored Lady Bird, this cast is excellent, Chalamet could be devastating as Laurie), do we need it? Then again, when has that ever stopped Hollywood (for movies or TV?) If the casting happens as is being suggested, Streep will portray Marmee, of course, with Stone as Meg, Ronan as Jo, and Pugh as Amy. Reportedly, a Beth could be cast before July 4th, as actresses are now testing with Stone … which is interesting. Meg isn’t exactly the main character, so we’ll see if this adaptation changes things more than we might expect.