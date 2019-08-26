First ‘Gretel & Hansel’ Image Offers a Spooky Twist on the Classic Fairy Tale

0

Orion has released the first Gretel & Hansel image. The upcoming adaptation of the classic fairy tale hails from Osgood “Oz” Perkins (The Blackcoat’s Daughter, I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House) and promises a spooky reimagining of the story of a brother and sister who go to into the woods only to find evil waiting for them. IT star Sophia Lillis plays Gretel while newcomer Sammy Leakey plays Hansel.

I’m curious to see how this one turns out. I’m always up for some folklore horror, and Lillis is bound to be a major star, so it’s really just a matter of “when” not “if”. I’d also much rather see the Hansel & Gretel put towards something like horror rather than an action movie like Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters. Hopefully this one all comes together in a neat way and makes for a nice little horror film at the start of 2020.

Check out the first Gretel & Hansel image below. The film opens January 31, 2020 also stars Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, and Charles Babalola.

Here’s the official synopsis for Gretel & Hansel: