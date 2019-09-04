First Trailer for ‘Gretel & Hansel’ Spins a Hell of a Yarn

0

It’s hard to get the attention of increasingly distracted people these days. One way to do that: Have the star of your movie pull a gnarly, disgustingly long strand of hairy yarn (or … yarny hair?) out of their mouths. Well done, Orion Pictures; now you have my attention.

The first trailer for Gretel & Hansel, a flip on the classic Grimm Brothers fairy tale, sees Sophia Lillis (IT) leading the pic about a brother-sister duo who find themselves in the grip of a child-eating witch. We’re getting serious The VVitch and The Village vibes off of this thing and we’re here for it.

Directed by Osgood “Oz” Perkins from a script by Rob Hayes, introducing Sammy Leakey and also starring Charles Babalola, Alice Krige, and Jessica De Gouw, Gretel & Hansel arrives in theaters on January 31, 2020.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

The story you know hides a dark secret. From visionary director Oz Perkins comes a terrifying new twist on a classic tale. Watch the first trailer for Gretel and Hansel, starring Sophia Lillis (IT) now.

Here’s the official synopsis for Gretel & Hansel:

A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl (Sophia Lillis, It) leads her little brother (Sammy Leakey) into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. From Osgood Perkins, the director of The Blackcoat’s Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, the film also stars Alice Krige (“The OA,” Star Trek: First Contact), Jessica De Gouw (“Underground,” “Arrow”) and Charles Babalola (“Black Mirror,” The Legend of Tarzan). Gretel & Hansel is written by Rob Hayes (“Chewing Gum”), produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Sinister, Upgrade) and Fred Berger (La La Land, Destroyer) on behalf of Automatik and executive produced by Sandra Yee Ling and Macdara Kelleher.

As a bonus, check out the creepy new poster for the horror flick below, and keep an eye on them trees …