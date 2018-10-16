‘Grimm’ Spinoff Series in Development at NBC with Plans for a Female Lead

0

About a year and a half ago as of this writing, NBC’s fantasy police procedural Grimm went off the air with an epic, mythic series finale that wrapped up six seasons and 120 episodes of fairytale insanity. Stars David Giuntoli, Russell Hornsby, Silas Weir Mitchell, Sasha Roiz, Reggie Lee, and Elizabeth Tulloch developed quite the following over the years as their characters battled creatures and monsters from the pages of the Brothers Grimm tales while befriending some friendly Wesen along the way. Now, it seems as if the network is eager to rekindle the mythology with an all-new spinoff series.

As Variety reports, the as-of-yet untitled new show will be based on existing series mythology and “will feature returning fan favorites while also introducing new characters, new dangers and new mysteries.” So there’s a good chance that the aforementioned Grimm team will show up in some fashion, but whether it’s just to hand off the lineage of the hunters known as Grimms, or if it’s more of a recurring role of, say, spice shop owners remains to be seen. Deadline reports hearing that the new series would center on a female lead, so perhaps Trubel is back in town this time around. The series finale, fittingly titled “The End” certainly left open the potential for new adventures for a new generation of Grimms to take on, so the spinoff might be aiming for something akin to the early days of The CW’s Supernatural.

The driving force behind this spinoff is writer and executive producer Melissa Glenn (Iron Fist, Zoo, Beauty and the Beast), though original series producers Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner will also executive produce the spinoff through their Hazy Mills production company in association with Universal Television where they have an overall deal. Also along for the ride are two of the three co-creators from the original series, David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf, now serving as consulting producers. There’s no word on what involvement Stephen Carpenter, the third creator, has with the new series, if any.

