A Definitive Ranking of Seussian Grinches

0

The Grinch is one of Dr. Seuss’ most iconic and long-lasting creations, a perennial Christmas character who’s been the subject of many adaptations. The latest, Illumination Entertainment’s Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, is the second time the green-skinned meanie has appeared on the big screen, following up on the last live-action adaptation way back in 2000. Then, of course, there’s the original 1966 animated adaptation How the Grinch Stole Christmas! which featured Boris Karloff and arrived on the small screen less than 10 years after the first Grinch book itself.

Dr. Seuss’ kids book and/or the often re-aired Christmas TV special are usually someone’s first introduction to The Grinch, but did you know the character hasn’t just been adapted in animation and live-action but also as a video game, a Broadway stage play, and even a TV puppet show? And it isn’t just Christmastime that brings out the worst in the Grinch; he manages to make other days and holidays just as miserable for the Whos down in Whoville along with The Cat in the Hat and other Seussian creations.

So while one or two of these adaptations might be familiar to you, there’s a whole wide world of The Grinch to explore. We’ll break down each of them to see how they stack up when compared to the latest and greatest, ranked worst to first. If there’s a favorite Grinch of yours who didn’t make the cut somehow–I can’t imagine there are too many more Grinch adaptations out there–be sure to let us know in the comments.

And if you simply want some more info on the current movie version of The Grinch that’s in theaters now, check out Matt Goldberg‘s review and familiarize yourself with the synopsis below: