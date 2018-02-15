‘Gringo': Charlize Theron Is Ruthless in New Trailer for Action Comedy

0

Amazon Studios and STX Films have released the final trailer for the upcoming dark comedy Gringo. Directed by Nash Edgerton and scripted by Anthony Tambakis and Matthew Stone, the film stars David Oyelowo as a mild-mannered American businessman facing crushing debt who ventures to Mexico to hand-deliver a formula for a revolutionary new weed pill to a lab. But along the way, he tangles with volatile business partners, Mexican drug lords, mercenaries, and the DEA, all while trying to keep his cool.

Charlize Theron and Joel Edgerton co-star in the film as the heads of the business that is running the operation, and Theron in particular brings a cunning ruthlessness to her character that looks to be delightful. The real sell here, at least for me, is seeing David Oyelowo in a straight-up comedy role. Indeed the film almost feels like a throwback to those character-driven 80s comedies, and seeing someone of Oyelowo’s caliber stretching his talents like this is pretty fun. The Selma and Cloverfield Paradox actor is normally resigned to dramatic roles, so this is a pretty swell opportunity for him to show his range.

Check out the new Gringo trailer below. The film also stars Amanda Seyfried, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton, and Sharlto Copley. Gringo opens in theaters on March 9, 2018.