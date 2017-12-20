Red-Band ‘Gringo’ Trailer Has David Oyelowo and Charlize Theron Fighting for a Weed Pill

0

Amazon Studios and STX Films have released the first red-band trailer for the upcoming dark comedy Gringo, and it’s a hell of a thing. Directed by Nash Edgerton and scripted by Anthony Tambakis and Matthew Stone, the film stars David Oyelowo as a mild-mannered American businessman facing crushing debt who ventures to Mexico to hand-deliver a formula for a revolutionary new weed pill to a lab. But along the way, he tangles with volatile business partners, Mexican drug lords, mercenaries, and the DEA, all while trying to keep his cool.

Charlize Theron and Joel Edgerton co-star in the film as the heads of the business that is running the operation, and they bring some delightfully NSFW humor to the proceedings while Oyelowo gets a chance to showcase comedic skills he hasn’t really gotten to stretch that much as a performer. It looks to be a rather wacky farce with incredibly talented performers, and I’m intrigued to see more.

Check out the Gringo trailer below. The film also stars Amanda Seyfried, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton, and Sharlto Copley. Gringo opens in theaters on March 9, 2018.