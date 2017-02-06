Movie Talk: Super Bowl Spots for ‘Guardians 2′, ‘Pirates 5′, and More

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 6th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Asley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 big game spot released
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Super Bowl spot
- Box Office Report
- Logan Super Bowl Spot
- Fate of the Furious Super Bowl Spot
- Transformers: The Last Knight extended Super Bowl spot
- Ghost in the Shell Super Bowl Spot
- Baywatch Super Bowl Spot
- Twitter questions