All Five ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Post-Credits Scenes Explained

From the very beginning, post-credits scenes have been a delightful hallmark of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A clever construct that allows for subtle stitching of the overlapping films between the core narratives, Marvel has leveled up their offerings over the years with the addition of mid-credits scenes and better-crafted plot teases. But James Gunn raised the game with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which hits the audience with not one, not two, but five post-credits scenes ranging from comedy bits and cameos, to a critical seed for the future of the MCU.

Now that the movie is in theaters, we’re breaking down all five after-credits scenes, and considering that Gunn is confirmed to return Vol. 3, which means he was probably laying the seeds for things to come, we’re taking a look at the possible implications of what they might mean for the Guardians and the MCU at large.

Obviously, this article is just packed with spoilers, so if you haven’t seen the movie or you don’t want to know, get the heck out of here!