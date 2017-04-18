‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Has Five (!) Post-Credits Scenes

0

When it comes to Marvel movies, by now audiences know to stay through the the credits. It’s a tradition that began with Jon Favreau’s Iron Man, where Favreau and Marvel’s Kevin Feige shot an extra scene teasing Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury as something they thought might be fun for fans, and which blossomed into a fully formed trend for big blockbuster movies. Then Joss Whedon upended the formula with The Avengers, including the traditional mid-credits scene that teases movies to come (in this case Thanos), but also a scene at the very end of the credits that was purely for goofs—the Avengers eating shawarma. Thus began Marvel’s new trend of including two post-credits scenes, one setting up a future movie, and one that’s basically just a fun extra scene. And now with Guardians of the Galaxy 2, writer/director James Gunn is shaking up the formula once more by including five post-credits scenes in total.

Yes indeed, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 screened for critics last night at its Hollywood premiere, and as the mostly positive reactions flooded in, so too did the news that the film included four scenes scattered throughout the credits. Gunn has since taken to Twitter to add that it’ll be five scenes in total, as one more post-credits scene is being held back until the film actually hits theaters next month.

While details regarding the film are embargoed until a later date, we can tell you that three of the scenes are goofy, fun short little scenes, while one is a bit more substantial. Moreover, you’ll want to play close attention throughout the (very fun) credits, as you may be able to spot a few surprises.

Obviously we don’t know what the fifth after-credits scene is just yet, but it’ll be curious to see what Gunn and Co. are holding back. You’ll remember that the post-credits scene for Guardians of the Galaxy was a tag including Howard the Duck, so Gunn really doubled down this time around.

So yeah, when you see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on May 5th, you’ll definitely want to watch the entirety of the credits. Now you know.

