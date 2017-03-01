Movie Talk: New Trailers for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2′ and ‘Alien: Covenant’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 1st, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Ashley Mova, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- New trailer released for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- New trailer released for Alien: Covenant
- Opening this week – Logan
- Mel Gibson confirms early talks for Suicide Squad 2
- Trolls 2 announced with Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick
- J.J. Abrams thinks Mark Hamill could win an Oscar for The Last Jedi
- Best Comedy
- Star Wars Original Trilogy