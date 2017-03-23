‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Characters (Re)Unite in New Posters

0

The race to become the biggest cinematic superhero event of 2017 is on! Marvel’s big bet is on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which reunites the title heroes as they sort out the intentions of old foes, new allies, and everyone in between. In order to remind you just who all these characters are, or introduce some fan-favorite newcomers to the MCU, Marvel has released a batch of solo character posters that act as a sort of roll call for the upcoming sequel.

James Gunn‘s cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Debicki, Pom Klementieff, Kurt Russell, Glenn Close, and features the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. Most of that cast is featured in these new solo shots (minus Close), which are reminiscent of superhero trading cards from ye olden times. You can check them out below. Look for the Guardians to blast into theaters on May 5th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:

Set to the backdrop of ‘Awesome Mixtape #2,’ Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

Check out the social media posts from the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, along with clickable posters for your viewing and sharing pleasure!