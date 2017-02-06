‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’: Chris Pratt on How the Power Stone Comes into Play

0

Chris Pratt returns as Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but this time around, he’s a very different Peter Quill. He went through quite a bit in the first movie and round two is all about taking his character journey a step further and giving fans what they want while also defying expectations in the process. He’s the leader of this wild and dangerous yet lovable band of misfits, and that comes with some serious responsibilities. And in addition to keeping Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket and Groot in line, Quill’s also got a family matter on his hands – he’s meeting his dad (Kurt Russell) for the first time.

So clearly Pratt has his hands full with Vol. 2. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with taking the lead character of a highly unique and successful big budget feature into a sequel, but it also opens up the door to a wealth of opportunities. While visiting the set of Guardians 2 in Atlanta back in April of 2016, I got the chance to participate in a roundtable interview with Pratt during which he discussed his on and off-screen relationship with Kurt Russell, the current status of Peter Quill’s relationship with Yondu and the Guardians, what effect the Power Stone had on him and how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will uphold what we know and love from the first film but also surprise audiences as well. Check it all out in the interview below. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5th.

Question: How cool is it that Kurt Russell is your dad?

CHRIS PRATT: It’s so cool. It’s so cool. It’s perfect.

What’s it like working with him?

PRATT: For me, there are actors that I loved growing up – there’s a handful of them – and he is absolutely right at the top of that list, and has not once done anything to disappoint the inner child in me who was so excited when he got cast. He’s really cool. He’s absolutely an artist. Even though he’s kind of the ‘everyman’ kind of a character, he’s really an artist and he really cares deeply about all of the details of his character. We’re really kindred spirits I think. Me and Anna [Faris], and Kurt and Goldie [Hawn], I feel like we are the same in some parallel universe, you know what I mean? Anna’s often times been compared to Goldie Hawn, like in the House Bunny and things like that, and one of our favorite movies is Overboard. And I guess some people have made that comparison with me and Kurt, just kind of like a blue-collar type of dude, American actor. He loves to hunt and be outdoors and he’s, I don’t know, I just really, really love him. I’m in love with Kurt Russell. [Laughs]

You’ve said you’ve asked him to be …

PRATT: … be my dad in real life. Yup. I’m still waiting to hear on that. ‘Cause he’s got other children so I think that he’s gonna have to check with them to see if they want a brother, but I’m hoping they all say yes. [Laughs] No, I have a feeling that it’s one of those relationships that you meet somebody and you know that the relationship – although some relationships you meet someone, it’s fine when you’re on set, you’re gonna have a great working relationship with them, but you know that when the movie wraps there’s a likelihood that you probably won’t see one another unless you work together again. But I think it’s not that way with Kurt. I’m sure we’ll go hang out and do things together because we’ll talk for an hour and not have once mentioned anything about work, you know what I mean? It’s pretty cool.

Obviously your character had ideas about who your father is. Can you talk about those ideas versus who he actually is?

PRATT: I think all the evidence that Quill has to who his father is, he learns it the same time the audience does from the first movie, do you know what I mean? He realizes there’s something special about him that they can’t quite identify, and that’s pretty much all he knows. So, as he learns with the audience during the course of this second journey who that is – so I’m not sure he necessarily had expectations that aren’t comedically Quill, which we play on in the movie. You get to find out who he hopes his father is and who he wishes his father is, and you get to find out whether or not that is the reality.