‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Clip: Peter and Gamora Share a New Dance

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is just around the corner, which means it’s time for the Marvel marketing machine to go full-blast. As usual, if you want to keep the film a surprise for yourself, now’s a good time to tune out on new footage, but if you’re the type who likes to savor all the teases leading up to the theatrical release, well, here’s a new clip for you. As you may recall from Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) has a way of charming Gamora (Zoe Saldana) with his sweet tunes and pelvic sorcery. For the sequel, the duo are back at it for the sequel with another amazing slow dance classic (“Bring It on Home to Me” by the inimitable Sam Cooke) and a bit less hostility.

James Gunn returns to direct the follow-up to Marvel’s surprise sensation, which stars Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Debicki, Pom Klementieff, Kurt Russell, Glenn Close, and features the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. The film arrives in theaters on May 5, 2017. Watch the new clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:

Set to the backdrop of ‘Awesome Mixtape #2,’ Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

