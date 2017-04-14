‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Clip Reveals a Curious Entity and Surprise Guest Star

0

As Marvel prepares the international rollout of James Gunn‘s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2–which launches in Australia and Italy on April 25th–new footage is starting to makes its way onto the internet, sometimes in unexpected ways. Enter Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night talk show that’s all tied up with Disney, which gives them fun opportunities to share movie clips in new and interesting ways … like having show co-host Guillermo Rodriguez land a (very minor) role in the film.

A new video goes behind the scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with Guillermo as he gets acting advice from Chris Pratt, Kurt Russell (who confirms he’s playing a human … sort of), and Dave Bautista, who’s in character as Drax. He also gets some on-the-job training from director Gunn while shooting a scene for the movie. It’s a funny bit that’s worth watching, especially since the end clip reveals a very strange (and unexplained) addition to the movie. (Hat tip to BC for the heads up.)

Also starring Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillen, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Debicki, and Pom Klementieff, the space-based sequel rolls out in the U.S. on May 5th.

Check out the full clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live to go behind the scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with Guillermo, or jump here to watch the actual movie clip:

One of the biggest movies of the summer will undoubtedly be Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2. Our friends at Marvel actually offered Guillermo a part in the new Guardians movie. Here is the world premiere of Guillermo in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 and a look behind the scenes of Guillermo on set with Chris Pratt, Kurt Russell, Dave Bautista, and Director James Gunn.

Any idea what that amorphous, purply-blue mass is? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! And for more of our coverage on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2., take a look at some of our recent write-ups below: