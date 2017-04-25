The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ Doritos Bag That Plays Music Is Basically ‘Popstar’ Come to Life

0

Movie studios do weird things to promote their movies. Sometimes Jerry Seinfeld ziplines in a bee costume at the Cannes Film Festival. And many times celebrities go on The Tonight Show and play silly games with Jimmy Fallon. But Disney hit a new level of, uh, strange with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as the studio and Marvel have teamed up with Doritos to produce bags of chips that play music. Yes indeed, select bags of Doritos chips will feature a built-in “cassette tape deck-inspired” player that plays the full soundtrack for the Marvel sequel. Much has been made about the Guardians soundtrack as writer/director James Gunn chose each song carefully, and there’s no doubt there are some great songs on it, but literally putting the music in a bag of Doritos feels strangely familiar to anyone who’s seen Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

The sorely underrated comedic masterpiece that is Popstar includes a scene in which Andy Samberg’s sellout popstar Connor 4 Real secures a promotion deal with an appliance company called Aquaspin that plays his entire album anytime anyone opens their refrigerator or Aquaspin appliance, like so:

The plan goes horribly—as expected, people who don’t know or care about Connor 4 Real aren’t crazy about having his music randomly blast out of their refrigerator. Obviously this Doritos promotion is just a fun limited edition thing, and those buying the bag might want to listen to the soundtrack while munching down on some Nacho Cheese chips, but you do know you can buy the soundtrack on iTunes right?

So yeah, this is silly. And if I’m being honest, the whole reason I’m writing about this Doritos promotion is just an excuse to talk about Popstar. The film is brilliant and endlessly rewatchable, so if you haven’t seen it, I highly recommend seeking it out. So thank you, Marvel Doritos bag, for reminding us how great Popstar is.