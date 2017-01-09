Check Out New Images from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2′, ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Alien: Covenant’, and More

0

Last night was the Golden Globes, so the 2017 movie season is now officially underway! Well, okay, there’s an argument to be heard that the season isn’t officially in full stride until the Oscars are over, but that seems inaccurate. Despite what the popular consensus seems to be, some of the best movies of the year come out very, very early. This coming weekend, Eugene Green‘s blissful The Son of Joseph will premiere in New York and a few other city markets, and Silence, Martin Scorsese‘s magnificent act of soul-searching, will go wide after a short, super limited qualifying run at the tail end of 2016.

For many, however, it won’t be the movie year until a big tentpole or a major work from a populist director like Christopher Nolan hits the screen. In other words, blockbusters are always the thing. And those were the big titles that were included in the most anticipated movies of 2017 post over at USA Today, which included Alien: Covenant, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Dunkirk, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Beauty and the Beast, and Transformers: The Last Knight. They also included new images from these movies, which you can take a look at below, while other titles like Justice League, Star Wars: Episode 8 and The Fate of the Furious were accompanied by familiar, even iconic images.

I can’t deny my excitement for Dunkirk – that extended IMAX trailer was breathtaking – Alien: Covenant, and major, colorful spectacles like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Star Wars: Episode 8, but beyond those, I can’t say I have much hope for the rest of these films. The great thing about being an avid film watcher and a critic by habit is being surprised, however, and as low as some of these franchises have sunk over the years, there’s always chance of redemption. That being said, I’ve said that about Zack Snyder‘s last four films and have had only seen his worst tendencies grow rigid and calcified. But hey, we’ll see.