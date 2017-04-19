James Gunn Deleted the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ Scene with the Most Easter Eggs

0

James Gunn doesn’t mess around when it comes to Easter Eggs. When the director made his Marvel debut with Guardians of the Galaxy, Gunn left plenty of tidbits lying around for comic book fans to spot in the background. You can see a whole bunch of them in this video, but not all of them because according to Gunn there’s still one Easter Egg that’s either so subtle or so obscure, it still hasn’t been spotted by a single audience member. This, in the age of Reddit. Naturally, now that Gunn is back for the sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which arrives in theaters on May 5, the director has laid out a whole new batch of tantalizing nerd bait for fans to hunt down.

Fresh off the heels of the first Vol. 2 press screening (read the first reactions here), Steve caught up with Gunn at the press junket and asked him just how many Easter Eggs fans should be looking for. While Gunn didn’t give us an exact number, he did confirm there’s plenty to be found, even though a significant amount ended up on the cutting room floor when a particular scene was dropped from the film.

Gunn explained,

“Unfortunately we had a sort of terrible cutting — one of our scenes we cut was with Grandpa Quill on earth, and we had a lot of Easter Eggs in that scene. As much as we had in the collector’s museum, probably more.”

The director says he plans to share a picture of the deleted scene on social media at some point, but you shouldn’t necessarily expect to see it on the Blu-ray. While Gunn says he cut around 13 minutes from the first cut to the theatrical version, he’s only expecting a few minutes to make it to the Blu-ray release.

