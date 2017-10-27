James Gunn Reveals Easter Eggs Cut from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

0

James Gunn is the master of hiding Easter eggs in his Marvel movies; as far as I know, there’s still one in Guardians of the Galaxy that hasn’t been discovered yet. Audiences found more of the same in this year’s hit, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but as Gunn himself reveals, not all of the Marvel comics references made their way into the final film.

Taking to Facebook today, Gunn shared a number of shots of various storefronts created for the set of GotGV2, with signage that pays homage to a number of Marvel and comic book greats. Don’t worry if you don’t recognize their names right off the bat; Gunn has shared some insight into why these particular talents were chosen. Unfortunately, these storefronts got cut from the final version of the story and probably didn’t make their way onto the film’s Blu-ray this summer. Thankfully, Gunn shared them with his legions of fans.

Named after Bill Mantlo, creator of Rocket.

Named after Andrew Lanning, co-creator of the 2008 revitalized GotG.