The Biggest Easter Eggs in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

The biggest a-holes in the universe are back! Following their universally praised initial outing, Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot return to run from both the Ravagers, the old space pirates who helped raise Peter Quill, and the Sovereign, a new threat in the form of a race of snobby gold fiends. Along the way, the Guardians run into the mysterious figure named Ego, an ancient being who touts himself as Star-Lord’s long lost father. Alongside Ego is the clairvoyant Mantis who adds to the list of newcomers that enter the fray in Volume 2. Aside from these new characters, many other smaller characters are introduced in the latest entry of Marvel’s out of this world adventure.

In this write-up, we’ll fill you in on their place in the movie as well as go into their back stories from the comics. As a warning, this article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, so keep that in mind before diving in.