17 New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Images Reveal Elizabeth Debicki’s Ayesha

In addition to all the awesome coverage of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 doled out earlier thanks to our own Perri Nemiroff‘s visit to James Gunn‘s set, we now have some choice new images to share with you. Shots of the title team are great and they reveal quite a few new looks at the space-faring adventurers, but the real draw here is Elizabeth Debicki‘s villainous villainess: Ayesha.

Also known as “Her,” Ayesha was the result of a group of scientists called the Enclave attempting to create a perfect being. She was the second such creature, the first being dubbed “Him” (a.k.a. Adam Warlock). Interestingly enough, Doctor Strange was brought in by the Enclave to perform brain surgery on Ayesha in order to make her more easily controlled. (Spoiler: It didn’t work.) Paragon, as she is also known, also once retreated into her cocoon to meditate upon her own existence. Whether this all gets folded into the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 or not remains to be seen, but at least we get to see the character brought to life!

Christ Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/On-Set Rocket) and Michael Rooker (Yondu) all return for the sequel, which also features Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Tommy Flanagan as one of Yondu’s ravagers, and Kurt Russell as Ego, the living planet. This will all make more sense once Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 drops on May 5th.

In an interview with Debicki, she talked about being offered the antagonist role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2., who she plays, how she interacts with the Guardians, Baby Groot, and more. Gunn briefly teased Ayesha’s role in a Facebook post in July of last year:

Ayesha is the golden High Priestess of a genetically-perfect people called the Sovereign. She’s not a woman to be screwed with – she, and her entire world, are extraordinarily deadly.

And now we can get a good look at Debicki and her kin in character! Check her out along with more images of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 below!