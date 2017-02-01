‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’: Yondu Gets a Baby Groot Shoulder Detail in New Images

0

It’s hard to believe there’s still a few months left until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 lands in theaters. It feels like we’ve been playing the anticipation game forever now with this one, but that’s not too surprising considering James Gunn‘s first trip to the Galaxy was possibly the best Marvel movie to date. It seems like it took forever for that first trailer to arrive, but now that we’re in the final holding pattern before the film’s theatrical debut, we can expect to see a whole lot more in the way of images, TV Spots and featurettes over the coming months, even if Gunn promises to keep the marketing campaign mysterious.

Today brings a new set of images, courtesy of USA Today. We get a new look at Yondu (Michael Rooker) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) strutting like badasses through a pack of disoriented floating men, and best of all, if you look closely enough, there’s a tiny little Groot (Vin Diesel) on Yondu’s shoulder. Zoom, my friends. Zoom away. There’s also new shots of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista), and a behind the scenes shot. Still no look at Kurt Russell‘s Ego the Living Planet, but I imagine they’ll save that reveal for a new trailer, not a still image.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff, and Glenn Close. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens in theaters on May 5, 2017. Check out the new images below.