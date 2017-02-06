Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ with New, Action-Packed Images

0

We’re less than three months away from James Gunn‘s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but if you can’t wait to see the a-holes return to the big screen, perhaps today’s batch of on-set images from the upcoming superhero sequel will hold you over.

Going behind the scenes of the Marvel movie reveals looks at Yondu (Michael Rooker), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista), alongside director Gunn and the hard-working crew of the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Kurt Russell, and Glenn Close. Look for it in theaters on May 5, 2017.

Here’s the official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2:

Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Tommy Flanagan, Laura Haddock and Kurt Russell. Kevin Feige is producing, and Louis D’Esposito, Jonathan Schwartz, Victoria Alonso, Nik Korda and Stan Lee are the executive producers. The screenplay is by James Gunn. Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” blasts into US theaters on May 5, 2017.

