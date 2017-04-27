James Gunn Explains Why You Need to See ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ in IMAX

0

If you haven’t quite sorted out your plans for just how you’re going to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, you might want to pause for a moment and listen to what writer/director James Gunn had to say about the film’s IMAX format. As IMAX’s partnership with Disney, and specifically the MCU, continues to remain strong, the large-screen format gives both filmmakers and audiences a way to see more of each Marvel movie the way the director intended. Gunn makes a good case for why you should head to an IMAX theater to check out the latest comic book-inspired action film on the biggest possible screen.

Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, featuring Vin Diesel as Baby Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Tommy Flanagan, Laura Haddock, with Sylvester Stallone, and Kurt Russell, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is currently rolling out internationally and opens in U.S. theaters on May 5th.

Check out Gunn’s IMAX explanation below:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Director James Gunn discusses how he specially formatted select scenes of the film exclusively for IMAX. Only in IMAX will these scenes be presented in an expanded 1.9:1 aspect ratio – allowing moviegoers to see 26% more of the image than standard theatres.

