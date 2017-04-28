Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

With James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 now playing around the world and opening in North America on May 5th, a few days ago I sat down with Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff for an exclusive video interview. During the few minutes I had with them, we talked about how people might be surprised at how emotional the sequel is, memorable moments from filming, what surprised them about the finished film, what it was like working on Avengers: Infinity War without James Gunn on set, and when they found out Gunn would be writing and directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Plus, Gillan talks about what fans can look forward to in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Klementieff talks about Ingrid Goes West.

As all of you know, Christ Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/On-Set Rocket) and Michael Rooker (Yondu) all return for the sequel, which also features Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Tommy Flanagan as one of Yondu’s ravagers, and Kurt Russell as Ego, the living planet. The sequel features the Guardians fighting to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. For more on the film you can read Haleigh Foutch’s review.

Check out what Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by some recent links to other Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 content.

Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff:

Memorable moments from filming. Do they have a day or two they’ll always remember?

What surprised them about the finished film that they weren’t expecting?

How people might be surprised at how emotional the film is.

What was it like working on Avengers: Infinity War and playing their characters without James Gunn on set?

How early on did they know Gunn would be writing and directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Gillan talks about what fans can look forward to in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Klementieff talks about Ingrid Goes West.

GOTG2 related links: