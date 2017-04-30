Michael Rooker on Yondu’s Larger Role in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

0

With James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 now playing around the world and opening in North America on May 5th, a few days ago I sat down with Michael Rooker for an exclusive video interview. During the few minutes I had with him we talked about what surprised him about the finished film, how people might be surprised at how emotional the sequel is, when Gunn told him Yondu would have a larger role in the sequel, and a lot more.

As all of you know, Christ Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/On-Set Rocket) and Michael Rooker (Yondu) all return for the sequel, which also features Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Tommy Flanagan as one of Yondu’s ravagers, and Kurt Russell as Ego, the living planet. The sequel features the Guardians fighting to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. For more on the film you can read Haleigh Foutch’s review.

What surprised him about the finished film that he wasn’t expecting?

How people might be surprised at how emotional the film is.

How did making the sequel compare to making the first one?

When did Gunn tell him Yondu would have a larger role in the sequel?

