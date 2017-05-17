James Gunn Explains Why He Cut Nathan Fillion’s Cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

0

In April 2016, we reported that Nathan Fillion, who has had a role in all of James Gunn’s directorial efforts (he starred in Slither, played The Holy Avenger in Super, and voiced an inmate in Guardians of the Galaxy), was going to have a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Fillion would show up on movie posters as Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man. In the comics, the character started out as a scientist but eventually became an actor and stuntman.

Gunn decided to have some fun with this and have a Simon Williams Film Festival, and slap Fillion as Williams on a bunch of fake movie posters. This way, Fillion would get his cameo, but he wouldn’t be tied to a specific role if Gunn wanted to give the actor a larger part in a future Guardians movie.

However, if you’ve seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, you know that these movie posters are nowhere to be seen. Gunn took to Facebook to explain what happened:

While I’m bummed that Fillion didn’t make the final cut, hopefully we’ll see this scene on the Blu-ray. I’m also glad that Gunn is savvy enough to try and cast Fillion as inconsequential characters so that he can be saved for a larger role if one fits him. That being said, Gunn should just brace himself for a couple years of people demanding that Fillion play Adam Warlock.