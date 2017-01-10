‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’: 13 New Images Bring Back the A-Holes

0

Marvel has released 13 “new” images from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 images. I put “new” in quotations because technically all of these images were previously seen in the latest trailer for the film, but now you can see them in glorious hi-resolution, and I’m not going to say no to a film this bright and colorful. The movie looks like an absolute blast, and I’m not surprised that they’re loading up on Baby Groot images to sell this thing.

They’re also loading up on Chris Pratt images, whose star-power hasn’t diminished despite Passengers flopping at the box office. If anything, I’m willing to bet his fans are even more eager to see him reprise his role as Star-Lord, and I’m hoping that writer-director James Gunn has found a fun way to build upon the character rather than just feeding him more smart-aleck quips (although I’m sure there will also be plenty of those as well).

Surprisingly, Marvel has not officially released new images of the new guardians Yondu (Michael Rooker) or Nebula (Karen Gillan) and they’re definitely waiting to pull the trigger on revealing Kurt Russell’s character, Ego (although Comic-Con attendees got a look at him in the film’s sizzle reel). It will be interesting to see how these characters are premiered in the months ahead.

Check out the new images below. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens May 5th.

Here’s the official boilerplate for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: