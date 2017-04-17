First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ Reactions Promise Big Laughs with Surprising Emotional Punch

0

The first reactions for James Gunn‘s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 have officially hit the web and the news is good! Gunn’s 2014 original was a game-changer, the little weirdo Marvel movie that could despite the fact that most of the world had no idea who the hell the rag-tag group of heroes even were. Now, Guardians is one of Marvel’s most beloved and critically acclaimed films to date, and the sequel is riding in on a wave of maximum hype thanks to some fantastic trailers and a steady stream of vociferous praise from every studio rep, actor, and industry pro who had a look at the script.

Vol. 2 sees the return of the Guardians — Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, Dave Bautista‘s Drax the Destroyer, Vin Deisel‘s (baby) Groot, Bradley Cooper‘s Rocket Raccoon and Chris Pratt‘s Peter Quill alongside a few new team members, Karen Gillan‘s Nebula, Michael Rooker‘s Yondu and Pom Klementieff‘s Mantis, as they team up to snark and save the galaxy once again and cross paths will Quill’s father, Kurt Russell‘s Ego the Living Planet.

Full reviews are still under embargo for the time being, but we lucky few in the audience were given permission to post our reactions to social media. Check out the first Guardians of the Galaxy 2 reviews below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 kept a smile on my face from beginning to end. Funny, action packed, emotional, and tons of surprises. Thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/aIz7Redwin — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a whole heap of fun. Gorgeous, a bit mad, and surprisingly emotional. And yes, Baby Groot is everything. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is funnier than the original, a ton of surprises, and an unexpected emotional profoundness. I am Groot. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 18, 2017

Loved Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2. Surprisingly moving. Incredible visual effects and production design. — Gregory Ellwood (@TheGregoryE) April 18, 2017

Damn. I loved Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. @JamesGunn is a hero and surprise faces steal the show. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 18, 2017

Holy smokes was Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2 fun! I had a smile plastered on my face nearly the whole time. Tons of Easter eggs too. pic.twitter.com/558Q7nw8yN — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 18, 2017

Had tons of fun with Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Incredibly funny, beautifully colorful, and great continuations of the heroes. Super happy! — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is filled with tons of surprises and an unexpected amount of emotion. Another Marvel winner. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 18, 2017

Hate to be the Voice of Reason, but GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 isn’t as good as the first. What felt fresh now feels forced. 2.5/4 stars — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 18, 2017

The problem w/ GOTG2 is that the VFX threaten to swallow the film, which is way too long & too reliant on music cues. Too much family drama. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 18, 2017