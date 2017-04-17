Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ Reactions Promise Big Laughs with Surprising Emotional Punch

by      April 17, 2017

0

guardians-of-the-galaxy-2-cast-slice

The first reactions for James Gunn‘s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 have officially hit the web and the news is good! Gunn’s 2014 original was a game-changer, the little weirdo Marvel movie that could despite the fact that most of the world had no idea who the hell the rag-tag group of heroes even were. Now, Guardians is one of Marvel’s most beloved and critically acclaimed films to date, and the sequel is riding in on a wave of maximum hype thanks to some fantastic trailers and a steady stream of vociferous praise from every studio rep, actor, and industry pro who had a look at the script.

Vol. 2 sees the return of the Guardians — Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, Dave Bautista‘s Drax the Destroyer, Vin Deisel‘s (baby) Groot, Bradley Cooper‘s Rocket Raccoon and Chris Pratt‘s Peter Quill alongside a few new team members, Karen Gillan‘s Nebula, Michael Rooker‘s Yondu and Pom Klementieff‘s Mantis, as they team up to snark and save the galaxy once again and cross paths will Quill’s father, Kurt Russell‘s Ego the Living Planet.

Full reviews are still under embargo for the time being, but we lucky few in the audience were given permission to post our reactions to social media. Check out the first Guardians of the Galaxy 2 reviews below.

 

 

 

 

 

Related Content
Previous Article
'Better Call Saul': "Witness" Brought the Return of Gus Fring, but Is…
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News