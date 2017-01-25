‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’: Listen to a Live, Orchestral Performance of Tyler Bates’ Score

0

We are but a few short months away from the release of James Gunn‘s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, but you can hear a snippet of the Marvel movie’s sweeping score right now! Tyler Bates, the accomplished composer who’s celebrating his 24th year in the industry, once again steps in to provide the music for Gunn’s Guardians. Gunn and Bates have previously collaborated on Slither, Super, and the first GotG, though the musician is also an equal-opportunity comic-book movie composer, having worked with Zack Snyder on 300 and Watchmen to name but a few. Now you can listen to his latest work in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 thanks to a live-streamed orchestral performance!

Written and directed by Gunn, the follow-up reunites the titular Guardians of the Galaxy—Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel)—to battle a new threat and search for Peter Quill’s father. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 also stars Kurt Russell, Karen Gillian, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Rooker, and Glenn Close, and opens in theaters on May 5th.

Take a look and listen to a live symphony orchestra play part of the score of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 from Abbey Road below (via Facebook):

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:

Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Tommy Flanagan, Laura Haddock and Kurt Russell. Kevin Feige is producing, and Louis D’Esposito, Jonathan Schwartz, Victoria Alonso, Nik Korda and Stan Lee are the executive producers. The screenplay is by James Gunn. Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” blasts into US theaters on May 5, 2017.

