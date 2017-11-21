James Gunn Reveals His ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Script and Its Changes

0

James Gunn is one of the most accessible filmmakers out there today. Never one to shy away from a Twitter thread or a Facebook tell-all, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise writer-director recently revealed a bunch of Easter eggs from this year’s Marvel installment Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, despite holding out on revealing just what the major, undiscovered Easter egg is from the franchise’s first film. Now, he’s not only revealed the entire 140-page script for this year’s GotGV2, Gunn is also fielding fan questions to reveal his process, some changes that were made along the way, and teases as to what is (or isn’t) coming in the future of the MCU.

Check out Gunn’s breakdown of his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 script and the changes that were made along the way, along with answers to fan questions:

As promised, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 script is now online. Read it here for free: https://t.co/xXGha4EhMH — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

It’s not an exact answer. On Vol. 2 I did 9 legit drafts (and about 4 treatment drafts) I’d turn into the studio. But I would constantly go through my own drafts again & again trying to make things better. https://t.co/2Za6iVBrCT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

1 I’ll answer people’s questions here in a thread, because many of them are the same. Some words are CAPITALIZED. This is not random. These are usually props or actions the actors or camera will take. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

2 Some lines are different. These are the lines that were actually written without including any of the improvisation by the actors on set. And some lines were cut from the film. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

3 I wrote 9 drafts of the screenplay I turned into the studio, along with at least 4 drafts of the treatment. But I wrote dozens of drafts for myself in-between those, trying to make the script the best I could. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

4 No, the draft for the first GotG is not available. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

5 The script was written in Final Draft. It was heavily outlined – I put more work into the Treatment than I do the script itself. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

6 I took a lot of notes on what would happen in Vol. 2 before ever starting Vol. 1. I actually started writing the treatment/story on the day the first film came out (Aug 1 2014) and the script was pretty much finished in October of 2015 a couple months before shooting. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

7 The studio suggested no changes to make it more amendable to Avengers 3 or 4. I did, however, give Markus & McFeely and the Russo Brothers the script in October 2015 so they knew where the Guardians ended up while they were writing. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

8 Improvisation is only ever encouraged AFTER we have the scene shot as written. Most improv on set is by me or Chris. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

9 The extended post credits scene with Adolescent Groot and Quill was cut because it is funnier to read than it was to watch. It just happens that way sometimes, who knows why. I thought it was funny on set. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

10 All of the post-credits scenes were included all the way back in the treatment – I didn’t discuss therm with Marvel beforehand, but they liked them. EXCEPT the Stakar/Ravagers scene, which I wrote after we had completed primary filming. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

11 I awoke with a vision of the Stakar Ravagers scene in my head and couldn’t stop thinking about it for days. We almost didn’t include the Adam Warlock scene because he was definitely not in Avengers 3 or 4 and we had no plans for him in general. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

12 And despite so many people thinking Adam will show up in Vol 3 that is something that we have never confirmed. Who knows how long it will take him to bake in that cocoon. That said, I love Adam. But the time must be right. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

13 There are MANY things I do in the script that I would probably not do if I wasn’t directing. I write a fair amount of camera moves & I write in the songs. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017