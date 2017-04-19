‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Soundtrack List Revealed

0

If you want to know what songs you can expect to hear in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, Disney has officially released the full soundtrack list. While it would’ve been neat if the studio had opted to keep this entirely under wraps until the film’s release, at least they didn’t just dump the list online. It’s accompanied by commentary from writer/director James Gunn for some of the tracks, as the filmmaker famously hand-chose every single song that appears in the movie while he was developing the script. It’s the same process he used on the first Guardians of the Galaxy to such great success, and I really can’t wait to hear these songs in the context of the Marvel sequel.

The full tracklist, as revealed by Rolling Stone, is as follows:

1. “Mr. Blue Sky” – Electric Light Orchestra 2. “Fox on the Run” – Sweet 3. “Lake Shore Drive” – Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah 4. “The Chain” – Fleetwood Mac 5. “Bring It on Home to Me” – Sam Cooke 6. “Southern Nights” – Glen Campbell 7. “My Sweet Lord” – George Harrison 8. “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” – Looking Glass 9. “Come a Little Bit Closer” – Jay and the Americans 10. “Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang” – Silver 11. “Surrender” – Cheap Trick 12. “Father and Son” – Cat Stevens 13. “Flash Light” – Parliament 14. “Guardians Inferno” – The Sneepers featuring David Hasselhoff

That last track there is actually an original song written by Gunn and the film’s composer Tyler Bates, for which they recruited David Hasselhoff to provide vocals. In speaking with Rolling Stone about the soundtrack, Gunn revealed that one of the hardest songs to get the rights for was “Mr. Blue Sky”:

“I’ve always said that if the Guardians had a house band, it would be ELO,” says Gunn, “and ‘Mr. Blue Sky’ is one of my favorite songs by them. We had a hard time getting the rights. We had to really fight to get the song, and I personally appealed to Jeff Lynne.” Lynne had previously approved a song for the first Guardians that Gunn ended up cutting, which made the process harder this time. But in the end, Gunn says, “I think we made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.”

As for the most important songs, Gunn explains that’s probably “The Chain” and “Brandy”: