Watch: James Gunn Answers ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2′ Spoiler Questions in Hour-Long Video

Please be aware there are spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

James Gunn has long maintained a refreshingly candid social media presence. The Guardians of the Galaxy director has always been honest with his fans on the platform, striking a tricky balance between keeping Marvel’s secrets guarded and communicating with his audience. Now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has spent the last two weeks tearing up the box office, and now that everyone and their mom has had a chance to see the film (and now that it’s opened in all major markets), Gunn took to Facebook Live yesterday for a spoiler-filled hour-plus Q&A session.

Gunn revealed a couple of interesting factoids. First of all, that’s not teenage Groot as we all suspected, that’s “adolescent Groot” or “tween Groot,” according to the director. An interesting distinction to be insistent upon, and one that makes me wonder if we might see the fully-fledged teenage version in Avengers: Infinity War. The director revealed he got the idea for The Waters cameo from the popular Stan Lee is a Watcher fan theory, and Gunn also revealed two deleted scenes he hopes will be on the Blu-ray, a funny scene set in the Guardians’ first moments on Ego’s planet and a sad sequence that shows Rocket and Drax picking up Quill and Yondu’s body. And yes, Yondu is super, very, completely, totally dead for real. And that’s final.

Gunn, who said he is in the middle of writing Vol. 3, offered plenty of insight into his creative process on Vol. 2, but he also said a few mighty intriguing things about Vol. 3. Gunn describes Guardians of the Galaxy as a film about mothers, Vol. 2 as a film about fathers, and while he didn’t come out and say it, it certainly sounds like Vol. 3 will be about siblings. Asked if Peter was the last of Ego’s children or if there are still more out there, Gunn smiled and said: “Well, I think that’s something to think about.” Likewise, when asked if we’ll see more of Nebula and Gamora’s siblings in Vol. 3, Gunn demurred once again saying, “That [would be] a Vol. 3 spoiler, but I think that’s a great thing to point out.” That’s not quite confirmation of the theme, but he selected those questions out the hundreds scrolling throug his feed and he certainly didn’t shut them down.

But we’ve got ages to go before Vol. 3 so let’s focus on the delights of Vol. 2, which Gunn breaks down in the video below.