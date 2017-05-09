‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Spoiler Review

0

Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now finally in theaters, which means it’s time to dig deep into spoilers. In the video above, Collider Video’s John Campea, Perri Nemiroff, and Dennis Tzeng dig deep into writer/director James Gunn’s follow-up, from that big Ego reveal to Yondu’s fate to all five of the post-credits scenes.

The film picks up a bit after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy and finds the team of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) solidified as the galaxy-famous “Guardians of the Galaxy”, but when a mission goes wrong, they find themselves being hunted by Elizabeth Debicki’s Ayesha via Yondu’s Ravager team. On top of that, Star-Lord finally meets his father, Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell), but finds that he may not be everything he appears to be, while Drax strikes up a fascinating relationship with Ego’s pet empath Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

We’ve been covering Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 since 2014’s Comic-Con, when the sequel was announced, and it’s great to be able to finally discuss, dissect, and debate the actual film as opposed to trying to gleam insight from trailers, teasers, and clips. So watch John, Perri, and Dennis break everything down in the video review above.

