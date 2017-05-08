Kevin Feige and James Gunn on that Other Team in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

0

As you’ve likely heard by now, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has five post-credits scene. While some are light and silly, others have implications for future movies. Either way, spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen Guardians 2 yet.

Early in the film, we see Sylvester Stallone as the Ravager Stakar, aka Starhawk. He explains why he had to kick Yondu out, and that it broke his heart to do it. It’s also a reference to the fact that in the comics, Starhawk and Yondu are original members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In a post-credits scene, we see Stakar alongside other original Guardians members Charlie 27 (Ving Rhames), Aleta Ogord (Michelle Yeoh), Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum), and Mainframe (voiced by Miley Cyrus). Steve Weintraub asked producer Kevin Feige if their inclusion was important for a future movie or just for fun:

“It’s always a bit of both. It’s always, we do it because it’s fun in the moment and it’s fun as a potential sneak of what’s to come. I think all things being equal, I think James and everybody at Marvel would love to see the continued adventures in some aspect, whether it’s a large pat in a future movie or as James just said to somebody else, a Howard the Duck level appearance down the line of any or all of those original guardians. But really the most important immediate thing for us really just to establish and showcase that yes, those original Guardians, though they may never call themselves that in our movie mythology, but they exist.”

At a press conference on the film’s press day, writer/director James Gunn added:

“With all of the post-credit scenes in this movie, they’re all funny and fun, and most of them are things that we hope to see continuing on in the MCU, whether that’s in supporting roles in future movies, or whatever. I think it would be great to see those things and those characters show up.”

It would be fun to have another team of Guardians floating around in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and while it provides a nice Easter egg for comics fans, I think from a narrative standpoint, having another team of renegades out there could add some definition for our main team of heroes, especially as they continue to grow, change, and face new challenges.