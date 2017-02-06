‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’: 40 Things We Learned from Our Set Visit

0

It’s been over two years since Guardians of the Galaxy hit theaters, defying expectations critically and at the box office, but thankfully it’s almost time to reunite with our favorite group of deadly and irreverent deep space misfits. What can we expect from round two? I was lucky enough to get to visit the Atlanta set of the film back in April 2016 and get the details straights from the cast and crew.

When Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 kicks off, it’s only been a couple of months since they saved the universe in the war over Xandar, but they’re already full of themselves. They defeated Ronan and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) was able to hold an Infinity Stone and live to talk about it, so their legend is spreading while their little family is changing.

As explained on set, the first Guardians was largely about forming this “rag tag, adopted family.” In Vol 2. however, Peter Quill meets his biological father, so what does that mean for the Guardians and his adopted father, Yondu (Michael Rooker)? And how about Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana)? The first movie established their relationship, but never even scratched the surface of their history. That’s going to change big time in Vol 2, as will the connection between Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Groot. We’ve also got newcomers on the way like Kurt Russell’s character and Pom Klementieff’s Mantis who strikes up a special connection with Drax (Dave Bautista).

The group will change, their dynamic will change, we’ll get new music, ships, planets, villains, and set pieces. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is brimming with promise, something you’ll hopefully be able to see in my overview of the key points highlighted during the set visit.