‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ Tickets Available Now; New Footage Amps Up the Fun Factor

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 doesn’t drop until early May, but there’s no reason you can’t pre-order your opening night tickets right now. The Marvel movie marketing machine has announced that tickets are now available for purchase, and to sweeten the deal they’ve also released a full minute of new footage that features Star-Lord and his crew in action. Bonus: Baby Groot remains as delightful as ever.

James Gunn‘s cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Debicki, Pom Klementieff, Kurt Russell, Glenn Close, and features the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is in theaters in 3D, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D May 5, 2017.

Check out the new footage from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 below and be sure to pre-order your tickets here:

Here’s the official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:

Set to the backdrop of ‘Awesome Mixtape #2,’ Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

