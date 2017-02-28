‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2′ Trailer Reveals Kurt Russell’s Ego the Living Planet

0

A new trailer has dropped for James Gunn‘s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2! Gunn returns to the Marvel and getting weird with it again in his highly anticipated sequel, but this time he’s got a baby Groot and Kurt Russell in the fray. Tonight, Marvel released a new trailer that finally revealed Russell as Peter Quill’s dad, AKA Ego the Living Planet and he looks… like Kurt Russell, but I’m betting there’s a whole lot more to Ego that Gunn and Co. are saving for the film.

The new trailer also welcomes Nebula (Karen Gillan) to the fray as a new member of the A-hole family (well, maybe not quite family just yet) and shows off a few more bits of Baby Groot’s mind-boggling cuteness. As if the hype for this movie wasn’t high enough, it’s just an all-around wonderful trailer, lit up with the wacky humor and irreverent charm that made the first film such a hit, with an extra dose of visual splendor.

Yondu (Michael Rooker), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Drax (Dave Bautista) return with Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) alongside stars Elizabeth Debicki, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Kurt Russell, and Glenn Close, when GotGV2 drops on May 5th.

Check out the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:

Set to the backdrop of ‘Awesome Mixtape #2,’ Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

