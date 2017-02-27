‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ Video Teases the New Trailer Dropping This Week

0

The day will come when James Gunn‘s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 drops a new trailer … but it is not this day. However, tomorrow is that day! In order to hold you over until then, a cute little teaser video has been released to prep you for tomorrow’s inevitable awesomeness. You may want to get some snacks (like Drax).

Come on back tomorrow to get a new look at Yondu (Michael Rooker), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista), alongside stars Elizabeth Debicki, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Kurt Russell, and Glenn Close. GotGV2 drops on May 5th.

Check out the teaser for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 below, and be sure to return tomorrow for the real deal:

Here’s the official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:

Set to the backdrop of ‘Awesome Mixtape #2,’ Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

